Student honored for recycling at Academy of Careers and Technology

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Academy of Careers and Technology honored one of their students as the school’s recycling ambassador.

The student honored was Isaiah Jordan for his recycling efforts. In addition to his title as Recycling Ambassador, Isaiah also received a one year membership to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and a Walmart gift card. This award is a part of the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s School Recycling Program which honors students and schools each year for recycling. Isaiah says he is gracious for the award and is glad to be given this opportunity to be an ambassador for his school.

“It means a decent bit to me because recycling has always been a good thing and something I’ve always tried keeping up and doing,” said Student Recycling Ambassador Isaiah Jordan. “Now I can help and tell more people about it. It helps get rid of so much waste in the world. It helps reduce, reuse, and help overall in everything.”

Academy of Careers and Technology Principal Charles Pack said that Isaiah has proven to be a great ambassador already.