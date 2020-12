OAKVALE, WV (WOAY) – A structure fire was reported in the Oakvale area early Monday morning.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, the call came in at 1:11 a.m about a fully-involved structure fire at a residence on Willowton Road in the Oakvale area.

Oakvale, Athens, and East River Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Princeton and Glen Lyn, VA Fire Departments were also on standby.

No injuries were reported. The fire departments cleared the scene around 3:55.