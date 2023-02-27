Stormy, Windy Pattern Ahead This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A frontal system bringing rain this afternoon will ignite gusty winds later today followed by calmer conditions developing after daybreak on Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect through early Tuesday.

Below is a timeline of the wind expected Tonight through daybreak Tuesday:

5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Rain ends early, and the southwest breeze increases markedly to 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Secure garbage cans and outdoor lawn ornaments.

10 p.m. Tonight to 4 a.m. Tuesday: The strongest wind gusts will occur; sporadic power outages and minor wind damage expected. Peak sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph with occasional light showers.

4 a.m.-Noon: Winds diminishing to 10-15 mph with a few breaks in the overcast. The very early part of the commute will be impacted by the gusty winds.

Noon-Sunset: Increasing sunshine and winds becoming light.

Wednesday: Dry and mild.

Thursday: Ahead of a vigorous front, showers are expected, best chance in the morning.

Friday: A changeable weather day with morning showers and then a break in the rain and turning very warm. Late in the afternoon, gusty showers are expected with a risk for strong thunderstorms. Wind Advisories are likely to be issued with gusts 45-50 mph expected.

Weekend: A transition to more seasonable temperatures and dry weather.

Stay with your StormWatch4 weather team for updates! Have a safe night!

