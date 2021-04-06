Stonerise Princeton to host community vaccine clinic

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Stonerise Princeton care center and Stonerise Home Health today announced they will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Mercer County Health Department on Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members are invited to the drive-thru clinic on April 8 and no appointments are necessary. All individuals are welcome aged 16 and older and the vaccine will be administered at no cost. Clinicians will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. All those who receive the first vaccine on April 8 will receive a follow up phone call to schedule time to receive the second dose approximately 21 days later.

“We are excited to partner with the Mercer County Health Department to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for community members,” said Stonerise Princeton Administrator Kourtney Pennington. “As more members of our communities become vaccinated, the closer we become to ending this pandemic.”

Interested individuals can come to Stonerise Princeton (1924 Glenwood Park Road, Princeton, WV 24739) any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 8. Those wishing to receive the vaccine will be asked to sign a consent form on arrival. The first 25 individuals will receive a free t-shirt and everyone who participates will receive a gift bag.

