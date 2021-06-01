Stonerise Healthcare and WVU Medicine break ground on new care facility

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Stonerise Healthcare and WVU Medicine broke ground for a new care center.

The brand new facility will be a part of the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, and will be set up for both short and long-term care. 

“We need room for hospital expansion,” said WVU Health System President Albert Wright. “One thing we decided to do was look for a partner for the extended care beds, but we wanted to keep them in the community.”

Stonerise Summersville is going to be a 70,000 square foot facility with 90 beds.

According to the CEO of Stonerise Larry Pack, it’s also going to be a COVID-19 influenced healthcare center, one of the first built in the entire country.

“We’re just trying to take the lessons we learned last year and create enough space in a safe way so people can visit and we can care for people in case a pandemic were to occur again,” Pack said.

The new care center is expected to employ roughly 130 people. They expect the construction to be finished by August of 2022. 

