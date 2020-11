MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – More than half of the population at Steven’s Correctional Facility in McDowell County have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Governor Justice, 254 inmates have tested positive and 28 staff members at the facility. Justice says that the facility is on lockdown.

The current population is 396, with 254 testing positive, which is a little over 64%. One person has recovered from the virus. Twelve tests are pending, and 141 are in quarantine.