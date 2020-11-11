Statement by Chairwoman Melody Potter on Veterans Day 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter issued the following statement regarding Veterans Day 2020.

Today, we honor the service that over one million brave men and women have given to the defense of our great country for the past two hundred years.

Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor the service of all veterans, of both those who are still living, and those who have passed on. Originally called Armistice Day, it was first observed in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I. The Armistice of 11 November 1918 was reached one-hundred twenty-one years ago today and brought an end to all land, naval, and air warfare between the Allies and the only remaining opponent–Germany. The Armistice took effect at 11 AM Paris Time–“The Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month” The formal peace treaty was signed the next year.

Between the end of World War I and World War II, Armistice Day commemorated the Armistice and the soldiers who fought in World War I. At the end of World War II, many countries began expanding the holiday to include other wars. The United States designated November 11 to be Veterans Day, honoring all Veterans–living and dead–of all wars and of the Armed Forces.

If you have served our country in the Armed Forces, we thank you for your service to this great land. On this Veterans Day, make sure you thank a Veteran! God Bless America!

Have a Blessed Veterans Day!