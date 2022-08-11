State Treasurer’s office to host unclaimed property auctions at WV state fair

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his office will hold four Unclaimed Property Auctions during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea. Auctions will occur at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 12 and 19, and Saturday, August 13 and 20.

Items for auction include rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles released to the unclaimed property division. Items will be on display at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia Building on the fairgrounds.

The Unclaimed Property Division assures the public that they perform thorough due diligence in locating rightful property owners before auctioning them. While the office sells the Property, proceeds from the sale remain in the rightful owners’ names for them to claim later.

Unclaimed Property often comes from abandoned safety deposit boxes. Additionally, the unclaimed Property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated activity for one year or longer.

