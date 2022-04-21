State Police search for missing man out of Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Police are searching for a missing man out of Raleigh County that could potentially be in Mercer County.

James Aaron Griffith was last seen Saturday, April 16 in the Shady Spring area. He was possibly heading towards the Flat Top area of Mercer County on a red and white dirt bike.

The 31-year-old is approximately 6″ tall and 200 lbs., with dark brown hair and a brown-reddish beard.

He was possibly wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a red and white riding helmet.

If you see him, contact the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

