State Police provide details into Adam Crookshanks’s death

FRANKFORD, WV (WOAY) – Adam Lewis Crookshanks was missing since May 14th, West Virginia State Police say he was found dead in Frankford on Monday.

“An area of where he was staying at, had been living at, an individual, a friend, had found him deceased in his shed,” said West Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Dowdy.

Crookshanks had allegedly not been in contact with his family since May 16th, two days after he was reported missing.

“That communication was by a voice message that was sent to his mother’s phone,” Dowdy said.

Crookshanks was last seen here, on Vago Road near Maxwelton. He had reportedly not been staying at a steady home leading up to his death.

“He was a person that moved from place to place and would stay with friends,” Dowdy said. “So, the location that he was found deceased at was a place that he had been staying frequently.”

Police say there weren’t any solid leads on Crookshanks’s location since he went missing.

“Since the day that he was reported missing, we’d just talked to friends,” Dowdy said. “Trying to gather some information as far as who was the last person that had seen him.”

No cause of death has been determined. Police say that Crookshanks is being medically examined for more information.

“Like any other death investigation, we’ll continue to follow up on that and work that as we need to,” Dowdy said.

