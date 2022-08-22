State Historic Preservation Office seek nominations for Preservation Awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is seeking nominations for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards. The office will accept nominations until September 15, and all individuals, organizations, resources, and historic districts are eligible for consideration. The organization will host a reception at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 pm to present the awards.

The award program honors the exemplary work of dedicated people keeping the state moving forward by preserving and protecting historic resources. The organization will present five awards in three categories: the Betty Woods “Snookie” Nutting Award, Individual Historic Resource Awards, and Historic District Awards. Anyone interested in submitting a nomination will offer a one-page summary of the nominations’ reasons and five supporting documents.

For more information about the preservation awards and to fill out a nomination form, visit www.wvculture.org or contact SHPO education and planning coordinator John Adamik at (304)558-0240 or via email at john.d.adamik@wv.gov.

