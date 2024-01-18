Stamp prices set to increase on Sunday

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) -If you want to save a few cents, you may want to stock up on forever stamps, as the postage price will increase on Sunday.

After the hike, it’ll cost 68 cents to send a letter via snail mail.

The price of a Forever Stamp is currently 66 cents, and the stamps are good forever, no matter when you bought them.

Forever stamps were 41 cents during their 2007 release, with the latest rate hike being the fifth increase since 2021.

The price of priority mail and ground advantage will also increase by five percent.

Related