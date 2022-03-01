St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church to host annual fish fry

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – It’s the kick-off to Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of the Catholic Lenten season.

In honor of Lent, St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill will be hosting their annual fish fry every Friday throughout the 6-week period leading up to Easter.

Last year the church held a drive-thru version of the event due to COVID-19, but after its record-breaking success, they have decided to hold the drive-thru fish fry again this year.

“One, it’s part of our Lenten obligation as Catholics. In fact, there are other denominations that celebrate the Lenten season,” says Laura Kiliany, a volunteer for the event. “But, it’s also the biggest fundraiser for our school and it helps offset the operational costs and tuition costs for students to come here.”

The fish fry will start Friday, March 4 at 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the church.

The church is always looking for dessert donations every week. If you would like to donate dessert you can contact them at (304) 465-5045.

Related