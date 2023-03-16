St. Patrick’s Day Drips and Drabs; Chilly Weekend Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): By the luck of the Irish, drips and drabs return on Friday.

Occasional light showers will begin between 6-9 a.m. on Friday and continue throughout the day but less than 0.50″ is expected.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Forecast:

A cold front will come through between 6-8 p.m. Friday that will usher in winter’s chill for the weekend, but it will be dry! The quiet stretch of weather continues through Tuesday. An eastern tracking coastal storm could scrape the region with flurries early Wednesday. Thursday will likely be dry and then a Pacific storm promises us RAIN on Friday.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s 7-Day Forecast:

