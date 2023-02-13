Spring Weather Ahead This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Spring is back in the saddle and shows no sign of letting up until later this week.

Valentine’s Day will be stunning, so there is no excuse to take your date out for dinner. 🙂

Remember the last time it snowed on Valentine’s Day? Just last year! In the past few decades, what is the most snow we’ve seen on the special day? Check it out below!

High pressure pushing off the East Coast and a weak and diffuse front approaching Wednesday morning will generate a few spits of light rain. A larger storm system will push into the Midwest on Thursday. A warm, southwest wind ahead of it will foster a few showers but there will also be breaks in the overcast.

This front will push across southern West Virginia during the pre-dawn on Friday and bring us back to reality. The seasonable blast will only last two days before we’re off to the races with temperatures. The good news is the moisture-laden storm will bring MUCH NEEDED rainfall, with 1.0-1.25 inches.

Below is your 7-Day forecast!

Have a great day!

~Meteorologist Chad Merrill

