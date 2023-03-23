Spring Warmth Will Be Followed By Gusty Winds

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Another bonus spring day is on tap Friday with early morning and late day showers. In between the rounds of rain expect temperatures in the 70s.

A cold front, which this time around is simply a wind shift with no cold air in its wake, will push through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a line of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. In its wake, expect wind gusts to reach 40-50 mph and sustained wind of 20 mph between 3-8 p.m. Wind Advisories will likely be posted for our region on Friday evening.

Flood Watches are posted for northern West Virginia (closer to I-68) where 2-3 inches of rain will lead to rising creeks and streams and a few washed out roadways Friday into early this weekend. The flood risk does not include our region and there is no upside risk to the flooding potential expanding south to Route 19 and I-64.

Sunday will bring calm and pleasant weather followed by a quiet start to the week. The next front will move through late Tuesday with rain and then temperatures will return closer to seasonal average Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast update:

