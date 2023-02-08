Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday.

Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:

Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Winds increase between 9-11 a.m., with peak gusts of 40-45 mph west of Route 19, 30-40 mph along and east of Route 19 and 20-25 mph along Route 219 between 2-7 p.m. A Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday. The best potential for power outages is along I-79. Very warm with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs well into the 60s.

Friday: Cold front comes through between Midnight and 2 a.m., but winds will not be nearly as gusty along the front as they will be Thursday. Clouds will likely remain stubborn, and it won’t be as warm as Thursday.

Saturday: Deep blue skies and sunshine.

Sunday: A storm system to our south will bring a rain/wet snow/sleet mix across the region, best chance between late morning to early evening. Snow accumulation will be elevation dependent with 2″ expected across most of the region, perhaps higher amounts up to 4 inches along Route 219 in Pocahontas County.

The snow will stick on trees and make for a winter wonderland, but it won’t weigh down trees to the point of bringing down branches and creating power outages. Main thoroughfares will remain wet but secondary roads will become partially snow covered during the tail end of the event (between 3-6 p.m.). On the Impact Scale (1 to 10), the storm will rank as a 2.

Your 7-Day Forecast:

Have a great day!

Related