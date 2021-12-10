Special Needs Children to enjoy the holiday season with Sensory Santa

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Families in the Beckley area will get another chance to see Santa this weekend, but this time there’s a focus on special needs children.

For the past ten years the Beckley Youth Museum has hosted what they call Sensory Santa, a chance for special needs kids to avoid the noises of the mall and sit on Santa’s lap in a calm and relaxing environment.

“Sometimes they’re overwhelmed by all the noise and lights at the mall, so this is a way they can come and enjoy Santa, the Christmas season and the exhibit all by themselves,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley.

Sensory Santa is this Saturday, December 11, at the Youth Museum.

Admission to the museum is only $5, and Sensory Santa lasts from 11-2. Kids can also enjoy hot chocolate and an ornament workshop, as well as see the museum’s current exhibit: Arthur’s World.

