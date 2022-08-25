Southern WV Joining Community Forces Presents “Welcome Home” Event for Military members, Veterans and their families

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces (SWVJCF) will host a Welcome Home event on Saturday, August 27, at the Glen Jean Armory from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The free event is open to current or former military personnel with valid military IDs and their families.

The event will provide a resource room with several local resources for veterans and military families, including free haircuts for veterans. Additionally, Veterans Affairs (VA) representatives will attend to help with VA health care enrollment and offer information about VA benefits. A National Guard representative will also be available to help with military ID cards.

Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces will provide military members, veterans, and a plus one with a free meal of BBQ, hamburgers, and hot dogs provided by the Beckley VA Medical Center’s VA Canteen services. Aurora Ice Food truck will also be on location for dessert. If guests want to purchase more food, SWVJCF advises them that food vendors will accept cash only.

The event will have games and activities for children, including bounce houses, a “Build a Buddy” gaming trailer courtesy of the WV National Guard, and putt-putt golf.

