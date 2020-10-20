Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department will receive 2021 Freightliner Pierce 3,000 Gallon Tanker Truck

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission approved a lease-purchase financing for the Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department.

The agreement is for a sum of $176,000. The money will go towards a 2021 3,000 Gallon Tanker Truck.

“A lot of the areas out of Raleigh County has no hydrants,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “So, if there’s a fire where there isn’t a hydrant, obviously, you have to store water in there. Of course, this 3,000 tanker will help tremendously.”

The fire department is located at 300 West Main Street in Sophia.