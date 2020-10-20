Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department will receive 2021 Freightliner Pierce 3,000 Gallon Tanker Truck

By
Jake Karalexis
-

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission approved a lease-purchase financing for the Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department.

The agreement is for a sum of $176,000. The money will go towards a 2021 3,000 Gallon Tanker Truck.

“A lot of the areas out of Raleigh County has no hydrants,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “So, if there’s a fire where there isn’t a hydrant, obviously, you have to store water in there. Of course, this 3,000 tanker will help tremendously.”

The fire department is located at 300 West Main Street in Sophia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR