Sonic celebrates official soft opening in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The popular fast food chain, Sonic, opens a new location in Raleigh County.

Hungry customers will find Sonic on Harper Road in Beckley, where Bojangles used to be located. Sonic held a soft opening with employee training on Tuesday ahead of its grand opening on Wednesday.

“We’re just excited to be here to serve the community,” said Sonic General Manager Heather Phillips. “We’re going to do great things, hopefully, here and bring something different. We’d like to have car shows this spring and get everybody out here. It’s a family atmosphere. We have an indoor dining room, unlike some of the Sonic’s.”

Sonic will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. starting Wednesday.

