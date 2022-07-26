Some West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicle services still offline after system-wide outage

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia’s Division of Motor Vehicles is working on repairs to its mainframe after reporting a system-wide power outage on Wednesday. However, some services are still offline in several locations throughout the state. The West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT) is working with third-party vendors to complete repairs as soon as possible.

The WVOT estimates they will have services restored at the earliest within 48 to 72 hours. While services are offline, the Department of Transportation advises customers to visit the DMV website for further updates before visiting offices in person. Additionally, the department recommends trying the site’s online portal to complete services such as vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals.

