Some Mercer County residents frustrated with illegal fireworks usage

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is gearing up for their annual Fourth of July celebration, but some residents have been celebrating early.

The County Commission recently stated that they’ve received numerous complaints regarding fireworks late at night. The county has limited authority on their fireworks ordinance.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett says he just wishes for people to be courteous as the Fourth of July approaches.

“We’re always concerned about making sure people are responsible with the fireworks situation, especially at this time of year,” Puckett said.”



Puckett also detailed reports of fireworks complaints from various residents.

“We’ve had a lot of people calling in, saying that they are going off at all hours of the day and really late at night. And we’ve even had some debris calls where they’ve been shooting them off, and we find debris on houses.”

The county and the Princeton Rescue Squad plans to put on an official fireworks show on July 4 at Hunnicutt Field.

Related