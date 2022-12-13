Sobriety Checkpoint in Oak Hill scheduled for December 16

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police – Sutton Detachment, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 16, from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The checkpoint will be along WV 16 near the old Department of Highways building in Oak Hill.

Authorities may move the checkpoint to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous situation arises.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.

