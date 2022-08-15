Sobriety checkpoint in Nicholas County on August 25

Craigsville, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police, in partnership with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, August 25. The Checkpoint will be on West Webster Road near the Craigsville Fire Department. The purpose of the Checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.

The Checkpoint may relocate to an alternate location if the primary area becomes unsafe because of traffic congestion or if a hazardous situation arises. The Checkpoint will start at 6:00 pm and continue until midnight.

The West Virginia State Police thanks the public in advance for their cooperation.

