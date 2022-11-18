Snowshoe kicks off Ski season ahead of Thanksgiving

Snowshoe, WV (WOAY) – Snowshoe mountain in Pocahontas County announces they will officially begin the 2022/23 season on November 23 with an exclusive “Passholder Preview Day” for season pass holders and employees on November 22.

Snowshoe expects to open with at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails in the Basin area, including a terrain park with freestyle features. The Resort will also offer a variety of Thanksgiving-related activities and events.

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, please call 877-441-4386 or visit online at www.snowshoemtn.com.

Related