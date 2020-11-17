Snowshoe delays opening due to warm weather

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY) – Due to the unseasonably warm November we’ve been experiencing, and the overall lack of snowmaking opportunities thus far, we have made the decision to postpone our opening day until Friday, Dec. 4, weather and circumstances permitting.

“In the meantime, our top-notch snowmaking team will be making the most of every opportunity Mother Nature gives us. So get those snow dances going, perform whatever rituals you think might help, and let’s all keep the stoke alive. After all, some of the snowiest winters we’ve ever had got off to a late start. Plenty of reason for optimism!

And while the lifts won’t be spinning for a few more weeks, we are happy to announce that we still plan to open our mountaintop village for dining, shopping, and adventure activities in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.”