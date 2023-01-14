Snow Creates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The biggest winter storm of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Although snowfall is far behind average for the season (despite the past 24-hour snowfall), the northwest flow on the backside of departing low pressure brought the heaviest accumulation of the season to southern West Virginia.

Check out the snowfall totals below:

Our social media followers documented the snow and sent in their photos/videos showcased below:

Please be careful of icy patches that will develop overnight as pavement temperatures drop below freezing. Brighter days are ahead along with warmer temperatures.

Thanks again to our faithful social media followers for documenting this latest winter storm. Stay with StormWatch 4 for your latest forecast and stay safe out there!

Related