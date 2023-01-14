Snow Creates Slippery Early Weekend Travel

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Snow and sub-freezing pavement temperatures have created snow-covered and icy spots on roadways as of Saturday morning. Highway cameras and our Facebook followers confirm snow-covered roadways in many spots. Check out the video showcasing recent trends as of Saturday morning.

Going forward, the occasional snow showers will end by early afternoon and a few peaks of sunshine will emerge after 3 p.m. Roads will remain treacherous, with only the south-facing sides of roads and exit/entrance ramps seeing improvement late this afternoon. Bridges and overpasses typically are more slippery than other roadways due to their full exposure to cold weather. Additional snowfall through early afternoon will be a trace to half inch. The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 1 p.m. today.

Expect icy patches to redevelop tonight with clearing skies, a calm wind and temperatures dropping to the middle teens. Fortunately, full sunshine and warmer upper 30s will allow improvement on roadways for Sunday afternoon.

Stay with our StormWatch 4 weather team for the latest forecast.

