Small West Virginia Business offers nationwide event management services

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Ashton Critchley, the new owner and operator of Blooms by Bessie’s, is expanding her company’s services to launch an event management service aptly named Events by Blooms. Critchley has an extensive background in corporate, private, and charity sector event management within the state.

Critchley has 15 years of experience planning and coordinating various events, from weddings to awards dinners. Events by Blooms aims to be a one-stop destination for clients to plan their events, saving them the inconvenience of contacting multiple entities.

“There is a need in the market for skilled event management companies who can coordinate, design, implement and execute events from the ground up,” said Critchley.

Events by Bloom will offer services such as logistics, budgets, marketing, venue selection, and anything else clients require to create a memorable event. While the company is based in Oak Hill, Events by Bloom representatives are happy to travel to or assist clients remotely.

For more information on Events by Bloom, visit www.bloomsbybessies.com or follow their social media accounts at @bloomsbybessies.

