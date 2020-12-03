Slots still open for Beckley Reserve Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is set to host its Reserve Christmas Parade this Saturday, but organizers are still looking for more entries to join the festivities.

The Reverse Christmas Parade will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 11 to 12:30 pm. Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield encourages those who are interested in participating in the event to reach out as soon as possible.

“We’re excited and we may have room for a couple more along the main level. If we have extras we can put them on the middle level as well,” Moorefield said.

If you would like to participate in the parade, you can contact Beckley Events on their Facebook’s page or call 304-256-1776.