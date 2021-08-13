Southern Connection has exclusive West Virginia Simply Southern shirt

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Southern Connection is a one-stop shop in the Crossroads Mall.

A bestseller is Simply Southern shirts. A southern-inspired company featured in stores across the country.

Employee for Southern Connection Shania Bradford said, “Simply Southern is one of our leading lines. People come in every day, buying t-shirts and everything. They have now expanded to book bags. That’s great for back-to-school shopping.”

For the grand opening of Southern Connection, Simply Southern made an appearance to offer customers great deals.

Southern Connection even carried a few West Virginia-inspired Simply Southern shirts.

Sales Representative for Simply Southern Linda Thompson said, “She has really embraced our line as one of her key lines, into promoting Simply Southern as a brand.”

Since opening at their new location, Southern Connection says it has seen an increase in sales.

Bradford said, “We never imagined how many people it would bring and we noticed that our store has been busier.”

The store also has its own exclusive item you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Only two stores in the state of West Virginia have qualified to have their own original Simply Southern shirt.

