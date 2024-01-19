Showcase of Snow Photos & Weather Pattern Change on The Horizon

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Following a bitter cold weekend, a complete pattern flip promises milder temperatures and rain.

SNOW: An additional inch of snow accumulation will occur in bursts of snow showers that will end on Saturday at daybreak.

WIND CHILLS: The map below indicates the coldest wind chills expected this weekend:

WHAT’S NEXT?: A heavy frost under clear skies is expected Monday followed by a rapid warming trend. Occasional showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday with a total of an inch of rain. The snowpack contains 1.5 inches of water and when combined with late week rain, ice jams and snow blocking storm drains, there is an elevated flood risk.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

