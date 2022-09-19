Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Effective this year, the Sheriff’s office will no longer conduct the annual Real Estate Tax Lien Sale. West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 552 into law during this year’s session, now putting the responsibility on the West Virginia State Auditor to hold these sales.

The Sheriff’s Tax Office must certify a list of delinquent properties to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office at the close of business on October 31 annually. After submission, the land owner must contact the Auditor’s Office to redeem the property before the sale. The new process has shortened the time frame to redeem the property.

The list of 2021 delinquent properties will be in the newspaper starting September 22. Administrators are mailing certified letters to the last current address at the time of assessment. Residents must pay real estate taxes by October 31 annually to avoid redeeming their property through the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.

Residents can pay taxes in person Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Delinquent forms of payment are cash, cashier’s check, money order, or credit card. Payment must be in the office by the close of business on October 31.

