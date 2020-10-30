Sheriff shares trick-or-treating safety tips

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Before your kids start going door-to-door, there are a few safety tips you need to keep in mind.

Tomorrow night, ghosts, ghouls and goblins will take over communities in search of candy. In the event that your child is doing the knocking, there are some things to keep in mind.

“You’ve seen it on the news recently where the US Marshals and other agencies found these kids that were missing,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “We just need to be careful. We love our kids and want to have a good time, but again, we’ve got to be safe about it.”

To keep your spooky night from turning into a nightmare, there are a few precautions you can take to stay safe.

“Make sure they know not to go into any homes. We know most of our neighbors, but you still want to instill that into them. Don’t go into someone’s home unless you have an adult with you. If a car is driving up to them and says ‘hey, do you want a ride,’ or ‘get in,’ run away and find an adult and tell them about it.”

Since coronavirus is still a threat, make sure you mask up and keep hand sanitizer on hand.

“So people don’t have to have contact with kids [you can] reach out and throw it through the maildrop or open up the screen and drop it into their candy basket. As adults, we have to make sure that we check the candy and make sure the wrappers haven’t been tampered with or anything like that.”

If you decide your family’s safest option is to skip the tradition this year, there are still ways to make memories.

“We’re going to go to the Cass Railroad and have a small little Halloween railroad trip,” said Ray Lewis, whose child is in kindergarten. “She understands what the coronavirus is and how we need to be careful, so as long as she’s fine with it, we are fine with it.”

Click here for more information on what your community is doing this Halloween.