Trick-or-Treat times for 2020

By
Tyler Barker
-

Here is a list of trick-or-treat times from around the area for 2020.  Some cities and towns have decided to cancel trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  If you have a trick-or-treat time, email us at news@woay.com and we will add it below.

 

LOCATION DATE TIME
ALDERSON (porch lights off will not be participating) OCT. 31 6-8 PM
ANSTED OCT. 31 5-7 PM
BECKLEY CANCELED CANCELED
BLUEFIELD, WV OCT. 31 6-8 PM
FAYETTEVILLE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
GAULEY BRIDGE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
HINTON OCT. 31 6:30-8 PM
KIMBALL OCT. 31 6-8 PM
LEWISBURG OCT. 31 6-8 PM
MONTGOMERY OCT. 31 6-8 PM
MULLENS CANCELED CANCELED
NICHOLAS COUNTY OCT. 31 5-7 PM
OAK HILL (porch lights off will not be participating) OCT. 31 6-8 PM
OCEANA CANCELED CANCELED
PINEVILLE CANCELED CANCELED
PRINCETON OCT. 31 6-8 PM
RAINELLE Trunk or Treat at Town Hall OCT. 31 5-7 PM
RALEIGH COUNTY OCT. 31 5-7 pm
RICHLANDS, VA OCT. 31 5-8 PM
RICHWOOD OCT. 31 5-7 PM
RONCEVERTE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
SOPHIA CANCELED CANCELED
SUMMERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT OCT. 31 6-8 PM
TAZEWELL, VA OCT. 31 5-8 PM
UNION OCT. 31 6-8 PM
WELCH OCT. 31 5-8 PM
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR