Trick-or-Treat times for 2020

Here is a list of trick-or-treat times from around the area for 2020. Some cities and towns have decided to cancel trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a trick-or-treat time, email us at news@woay.com and we will add it below.
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|ALDERSON (porch lights off will not be participating)
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|ANSTED
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|BECKLEY
|CANCELED
|CANCELED
|BLUEFIELD, WV
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|FAYETTEVILLE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|GAULEY BRIDGE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|HINTON
|OCT. 31
|6:30-8 PM
|KIMBALL
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|LEWISBURG
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|MONTGOMERY
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|MULLENS
|CANCELED
|CANCELED
|NICHOLAS COUNTY
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|OAK HILL (porch lights off will not be participating)
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|OCEANA
|CANCELED
|CANCELED
|PINEVILLE
|CANCELED
|CANCELED
|PRINCETON
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|RAINELLE Trunk or Treat at Town Hall
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|RALEIGH COUNTY
|OCT. 31
|5-7 pm
|RICHLANDS, VA
|OCT. 31
|5-8 PM
|RICHWOOD
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|RONCEVERTE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|SOPHIA
|CANCELED
|CANCELED
|SUMMERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|TAZEWELL, VA
|OCT. 31
|5-8 PM
|UNION
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|WELCH
|OCT. 31
|5-8 PM