Sheriff Mike Fridley announces another successful drug take back day

By
Tyler Barker
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department announces another successful pill medication takeback period. Thousands of various pills have been turned in to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department for collection and destruction.  These pills were turned in by people who no longer required them, located old found pills, expired pills, etc.

The pills will be destroyed by the Drug Enforcement Administration office in compliance with federal standards.  The Sheriff’s Department maintains a medication drop off vault in the Fayetteville office at all times.  You may turn in unwanted medication Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

