Sheetz to Spread Holiday Cheer with Free Coffee Every Week in December and January

ALTOONA, PA (WOAY) – Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced a new holiday coffee program to keep customers and employees safe this holiday season. To maintain social distancing as the pandemic continues, Sheetz will offer customers one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January.

Available at all of Sheetz’s 614 store locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, the program will officially launch on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 and the free coffee offer will be uploaded to each MySheetz Card holder’s account each Friday in the months of December and January until January 22, 2021. Each coffee will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the cardholder’s account.

In previous years, Sheetz celebrated the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. To eliminate large crowds and gatherings at its stores, Sheetz has implemented this special holiday coffee program.

Sheetz is committed to giving back to its customers across all the communities it serves, especially around the holiday season. The mission of this program is to spread holiday cheer while ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all customers and employees that walk through Sheetz’s doors during the holidays.

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7/365 to ensure customers can always get what they want, how they want it and when they want it. That commitment includes Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and every other day of the year.