Sheetz open interviews tomorrow

ALTOONA, PA (WOAY) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced plans to hire over 2,800 employees company wide. Recently named one of PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care, an award highlighting employers who went above and beyond during the pandemic, Sheetz will hold its hiring day for full-time and part-time positions on March 31, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 619 store locations.

During hiring day, prospective employees can apply for employment in person as well as learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it. Additionally, all attendees are required to follow Sheetz’s COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and wellness of Sheetz’s employees, customers and prospective employees. Masks and social distancing will be required and prospective employees will be checked in at the front register and asked to wait in their car until it is time for their interview.

This hiring drive comes on the heels of Sheetz’s investment of $28.5 million in store employee wages. Sheetz also recently announced an updated parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Prospective employees can learn more about current job opportunities at www.Jobs.Sheetz.com.

Sheetz currently operates 619 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.