Sheetz cuts gas prices for Thanksgiving

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz announces it will kick off the holiday season by reducing Unleaded 88 gas to $3.08 a gallon. Some West Virginia locations will offer Unleaded gas as low as $2.83 from November 21 through November 28.

The price will only be available at the 29 Sheetz stores in West Virginia offering Unleaded 88 gas.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members during the limited-time offer, using code FUELUP88 and purchasing Unleaded 88 fuel, will earn 500 rewards points to use for future fuel, food, or drink discounts.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz members by downloading the Sheetz app.

