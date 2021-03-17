Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Tanner Whitten

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – After an unexpected roster change in the middle of the 2019-20 season, Tanner Whitten found himself in a position where he would be relied upon to contribute for Wyoming East boys basketball.

The then-sophomore took on a playmaker role as the Warriors finished that season, and has continued that role as a junior. Whitten recorded a double-double in Wyoming East’s home win Friday over Mingo Central, then topped 20 points the very next day in a win at Bluefield.

Whitten says he’s noticed his improvement through the opening weeks of the season, as Wyoming East looks to keep their momentum going Friday when they play Liberty.