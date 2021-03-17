Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Tanner Whitten

By
Matt Digby
-

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – After an unexpected roster change in the middle of the 2019-20 season, Tanner Whitten found himself in a position where he would be relied upon to contribute for Wyoming East boys basketball.

The then-sophomore took on a playmaker role as the Warriors finished that season, and has continued that role as a junior. Whitten recorded a double-double in Wyoming East’s home win Friday over Mingo Central, then topped 20 points the very next day in a win at Bluefield.

Whitten says he’s noticed his improvement through the opening weeks of the season, as Wyoming East looks to keep their momentum going Friday when they play Liberty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR