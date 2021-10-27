Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Ian Cline

WOAY – Having come close to setting Greenbrier East’s single-game rushing record at Ripley, Ian Cline needed only one more week to do just that at Hampshire.

The sophomore ran for 357 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over the Trojans, surpassing Zayvion Lawson’s mark of 346 against Musselman in 2015. Cline has already reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season; it’s the fourth straight year a Spartan has reached that milestone.

Cline was optimistic about having big games as an upperclassman, saying he didn’t expect success to come this early in his high school career. But with several milestones already set, he wants to keep that going as a junior and senior.

Greenbrier East returns home this week to face Princeton; both teams are in the top 10 of the latest Class AAA playoff rankings.

