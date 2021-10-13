Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week: Conner Mullins

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – Meet Conner Mullins. The Meadow Bridge junior wide receiver and linebacker, had a key pick-six in Friday’s 42-14 victory over Webster County.

“I saw him drop back, read his eyes a little bit. The ball was tipped at the line. Kind of just fell right into my hands. Grabbed the ball, run it up the field, saw a few people in front of me. I cut back, get up the field, and get in the endzone,” said Mullins.

But beyond the reel-worthy plays, what makes Mullins an integral part to the Wildcats’ roster?

“He’s the one guy on our JV defense and practice that always gave us trouble. Being a junior, it’s finally his time to get most of his playing time on both sides of the football. He’s making the best of his time to shine,” said Meadow Bridge Head Coach Dwayne Reichard.

Even though he’s only a junior, Mullins’ teammates say he’s become a leader both on and off the field.

“He’s a good guy to have in the locker room and on the team,” said Rian Cooper, a senior wide receiver/safety.

He also isn’t afraid to share the spotlight with the other guys.



Mullins said, “I give all credit to my teammates. I mean, I couldn’t do it without them.”

Mullins may not be the biggest guy on the field. But what he lacks in stature, he makes up for in skill.

Reichard shared, “He’s become a deep ball threat for us right now and seems to be the guy that finds the open grass when we need him to.”

They’ve come close. For the past couple years, Meadow Bridge has been just a few games away from clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Mullins admitted, “We’re chomping at the bit to get there. We nip at the heels every year. It’s really key for us this year to win out the rest of the season and hopefully make it.”

So are the Wildcats going to look back on this play in a few months and say it’s the moment that put the rest of the season in motion? Only time will tell. But at the very least, it’ll be a play the Wildcats will remember for quite a while.

Related