Shady Spring boys basketball wins first state title in school history

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – This school year, Shady Spring has won state championships in golf and volleyball. Now they can add a boys basketball title to their growing trophy case.

The Tigers beat Wheeling Central Catholic 55-43 on Saturday, capturing their first boys basketball state championship in school history.

Wheeling Central Catholic held a 19-11 lead at one point in the second quarter and led 22-21 at halftime.

The Tigers would make the first basket of the second half and they never surrendered the lead from there. They outscored the Maroon Knights

Shady Spring won all state tournament games (Hebert Hoover, Winfield and Wheeling Central) by double digits. Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman and Todd Duncan all earned spots on the All-Tournament team.

Related