Shade Tree Car Club to post fundraiser cruise and show for Summers County Fire Department

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Another car show is coming to the area this weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, Shade tree car club will be hosting a charity cruise and show for the Summers County Fire Department.

Shade tree’s Treasurer and Secretary Stephanie French says they always plan a charity aspect to their shows, and wanted to show appreciation to first responders.

“They’re our first responders, they’re the ones who protect us and are there for us,” French said. “Whether it be a fire, car accident or even just a simple fall. They are the ones who come to our aid, and we need to show them how much we appreciate them.”

The cruise starts at 10AM at Shady Spring High School, and will drive down to Lifeline Church in Hinton where the show will begin.

All proceeds go to the Summers County Fire Department.

