Shade Tree Car Club partners with Toys for Tots for donation drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Shade Tree Car Club is hosting a donation drive for Toys for Tots this weekend.

On Saturday, November 13, the local car club and Toys for Tots will be at the Beckley Walmart.

Shade Tree also partnered with the Greenbrier Toys for Tots last year, and is excited to continue the support this time with the Beckley Toys for Tots.

Shade Tree Vice President Stephanie French says hosting these donation drives is incredibly important.

“There’s so many children that go without,” French said. “We have suffered the last two years with COVID, the economy is not the best right now, and we really need to come together and give the children a wonderful Christmas.”

The event will last from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., and the toys donated will be given to children in multiple counties across southern West Virginia.

According to Shade Tree Car Club, the donation drive is not a car show or cruise, and all are encouraged to donate what they can to the cause.

