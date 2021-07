BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Several businesses report smells of gas in the Beaver area following the gas explosion at Judy’s yesterday.

The call came in around 6:15 about the smell of gas from the Beaver Kroger location. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department visited the scene and have since cleared.

Two other businesses have since reported smells of gas. First responders have not found any gas leaks.

Mountaineer Gas is on their way to the scene. Stick with us for any further updates.

