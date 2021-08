FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A community is in mourning after Sergeant John Syner passed away yesterday while working on his property in Fayette County.

Syner was the Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment.

In 2019, he received the prestigious WVSP Superintendent’s Award.

Syner was just 52-years-old.

We send our thoughts to his family, friends, and the West Virginia State Police community.

