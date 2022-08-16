Senators Manchin and Capito announce funding for two West Virginia housing programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allocate $221,419 for two West Virginia housing authorities. The purpose of the funding is to help provide quality housing for all West Virginians, specifically supporting households that include people with disabilities.

HUD has awarded $208,919 to the Fairmont/Morgantown housing authority in Marion County and $12,500 to the City of Parkersburg housing authority in Wood County.

