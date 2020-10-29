Senator Shelley Moore Capito campaigns in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito made a campaign stop in Lewisburg Wednesday evening.

With Election Day less than a week away Senator Capito is asking for voters in Greenbrier County and across the state to re-elect her to another term. Senator Capito voted to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court and says that her goals are to continue to help small businesses and individuals throughout the pandemic and increase connectivity for West Virginians.

“For me a long term goal is to get everybody in this county and in this state connected so we can do tele-health, tele-education, and telecommuting,” said Senator (R-WV) Shelley Moore Capito. “That’s a top priority for me, but getting the economy moving again and getting everybody back to work is the most important thing.”

Senator Capito encourages everyone to get out and vote.